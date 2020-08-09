Newly released police video shows aftermath of deadly wrong way crash on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bad crash that left one person dead after police say a driver was going the wrong way on I-40 back in May. Now, new police video shows the moments right after the crash and what police believed caused it.

That crash left traffic backed up and the interstate shut down for hours. While little details have come from Albuquerque police, the video shows officers believed the driver was under the influence.

A crushed Camaro and a totaled semi-truck was what Albuquerque Police saw when they got to I-40 eastbound near Coors back in May. Police on scene believed the woman in the Camaro was at fault for the chaotic scene that night.

Police pieced together what happened and say the driver of the Camaro was driving the wrong way. It didn’t take long before that Camaro came crashing into the semi-truck, instantly killing the woman inside the Camaro.

Luckily the driver of the semi was not hurt. However, police were more concerned about the damage of the truck itself because of the amount of gas that was leaking from it.

That wasn’t the only destruction the Camaro caused that night. A red Jeep also took a hit, leaving the driver in disbelief.

Traffic quickly started to pile up as police shut down that portion of I-40 for hours. 911 calls started to pour in as witnesses told dispatch at least three cars were involved in the crash with the Camaro. Luckily, no one else was severely hurt.

KRQE News 13 tried to ask APD for an update on the case, but did not hear back. The semi-truck driver told police that night he was on his way to Virginia from California when he saw headlights coming toward him. He said he couldn’t swerve away in time.