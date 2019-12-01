New YouTube series hopes to change narrative in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque natives are trying to change the way locals talk about the Duke City.

Gavin Malm and his friend Drew Herig say people tend to fixate on the problems in Albuquerque, like the crime and the education ranking. While the two aren’t denying these are issues that need to be addressed, they’re tired of all the negativity.

This year, they started a new video series on YouTube, called I Choose Albuquerque . Each episode introducing viewers to someone who has chosen to call Albuquerque home.

“We want to highlight creatives, entrepreneurs, community influences. You know, community pubic figures that enjoy living here,” said Gavin Malm, one of the creators of I Choose Albuquerque.

They say they hope talking about the positive aspects of living in Albuquerque changes the narrative and builds pride within the community.

Gavin and Drew have created six videos so far, but only four are available on YouTube. They say they plan to release four seasons each year for the foreseeable future.