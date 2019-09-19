New York Times highlights Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you only had 36 hours in Albuquerque, how should you spend it? The New York Times has some ideas.

The paper featured our city in its 36 Hours series, highlighting attractions to check out during short trips to places around the world. Cuisine-wise, the blog recommends grabbing meals at The Grove Café, El Modelo, and Duran’s Central Pharmacy.

Duran’s didn’t even realize they were featured until KRQE News 13 made them aware. “It’s a huge honor, it’s very flattering. Reaffirms that we’re doing it the right way, that we treat our customers well, we give them a great meal,” Jay Guthrie of Duran’s said.

The blog also suggests dropping by Los Poblanos Farm, and renting a bike from Old Town’s Route’s Bicycle Rentals to cruise the Bosque. Find out what other places the New York Times highlighted by clicking here.