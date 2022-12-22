ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum will host a New Year’s Eve celebration. A city-wide event that encourages families to come celebrate New Year.

Activities will be held between 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum, the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and many of the cities libraries (be sure to check https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/events to see the exact event times at each location).

Families can participate in make-and-take art, balloon science activities, story times, live music, and NYE balloon drops. Admission is free at all sites.

For more information, visit cabq.gov.