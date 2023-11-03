ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new wildlife viewing platforms were unveiled at the Candelaria Nature Preserve (CNP) on Friday.

The east platform is located off the Duranes Lateral between Candelaria and Cherokee NW; the west platform is located north of the Rio Grande Valley State Park entrance off of the Paseo del Bosque Trail.

“The fact that we can share these experiences with natural word right in the middle of a thriving city shows what a special place Albuquerque is,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Our investments in preserving the beauty and essence of our environment ensures that our families will enjoy these experiences for generations to come.”

The two platforms were installed as part of the Resource Management Plan (RMP) for CNP. They cost a total of $715,000 and were funded by state capital outlay funds allocated by State Sen. Bill O’Neill and former State Rep. Debbie Armstrong.

“The wildlife viewing areas offer an immersive experience for all to enjoy the Preserve and observe the changes to the property over time while limiting impacts on wildlife,” said Parks and Recreation Open Space Superintendent Colleen Langan-McRoberts.

Those interested in volunteering at CNP, going on a tour, or bringing a class for a field trip can learn more here.