New website, hotline to track short-term rental properties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new website and hotline are making it easier for the City of Albuquerque to track short-term rentals. The hotline will allow community members to report problems with short-term rentals including Airbnb and Vrbos.

“The launch of this website is the result of a year-long effort of balancing the important role STRs play in Albuquerque’s tourism economy and ensuring that STRs are good neighbors to the residential neighborhoods in which they are located,” said Brennon Williams in a news release, Albuquerque’s Planning Director.

In October, the city passed a new short-term rental ordinance that is now being enforced through the new website. The city will require rental properties to register with the city. The website will also require records that properties are collecting Lodgers Tax and hospitality fees. The new website will launch on May 3. The deadline to comply with the ordinance is June 30.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/council/find-your-councilor/district-7/initiatives-and-reports/short-term-rental-task-force.