ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing 34 new water stations to parks around the city. They’re hoping it’s just the beginning.

The new fountains have four stations, two traditional water fountains at different heights, a sink for washing hands, and a spot to fill up bottles.

The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director explained the cost of these new installations.

“The cost of a water fountain varies a little bit on the placement and how close we are on a potable waterline, but these water fountains generally run between about $8,000 and $14,000. That’s the unit, all the plumbing, and install costs,” said ABQ Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

If you are interested in getting a station installed at a park in your neighborhood, the mayor suggests talking to your city councilor.