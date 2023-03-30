ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday morning, city officials gathered near Mountain Road and Rio Grande Boulevard. They met up to celebrate the newest sculpture of the Public Art Program.

The new art piece shows the public four different water container sculptures. It was meant to show the connection between climate, culture, and lifestyle through the lens of water use.

It was created by artist Thomas Sayre with the help of the city’s Department of Arts & Culture and the Arts Board

“I was thinking of us humans and how we dealt with water for a long time. We have to contain it; we have to protect it, and what we have here is four versions of how we have done that over the years,” said creator Thomas Sayre.