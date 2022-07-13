ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Titan Development and the city of Albuquerque revealed the Westpointe 40 Building 1 on Wednesday. The 150,000-square-foot building will be dedicated to warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution. It will also create new job opportunities as Albuquerque records record-low industrial vacancy rates.

“Albuquerque as a whole is ideally suited for industrial development. the interstate access along I-40 and 1-25 and even I-10 on the southern part of the state allows warehouse and distribution users to have immediate access to those interstate pathways,” said Sal Perdomo, Titan Development, project manager.

The facility is located just one minute from I-40 near Unser. It is expected to be completed in May 2023.