ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New security video shows when police say a man driving a stolen state SUV, rams into another car leaving the passengers in critical condition.

The driver, John Bearden Jr., was driving over the speed limit and ignored a stop sign before hitting the vehicle. The video, courtesy of Nicole Rhodes, shows the impact of the crash was so strong it sent the cars into the side of a house. The owner of the home says it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“The house shook and you heard it at the same time, it sounded like, I mean it sounded like a big wreck, a huge wreck,” says Randy Todisco. The devastating crash, caught on camera, right in front of Randy Todisco’s house. “I got up and I opened my door and just as I opened my door, the fellow ran past me right down the way here and took a right down the alley,” says Todisco.

That man was identified as John Bearden Jr. Who police say had stolen a state SUV from the New Mexico State Fairgrounds earlier that day. The criminal complaint states the SUV had been left unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. After the crash Bearden ran off on foot and was later found hiding in a shed a few streets down.

When questioned by police, Bearden confessed to using meth and said he became disoriented at the fairgrounds before speeding through San Pedro near Zuni. He then ran a stop sign and crashed into the car with 43-year-old David Pizzaro and his 10-year-old daughter Penny inside, both ended up in critical condition.

Bearden Jr. made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The state has filed for a pre-detention hearing citing Bearden’s past criminal record which includes charges such as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and auto and residential burglaries.

Bearden Jr. is facing charges including fleeing the scene of a crash, stealing a car, and two counts of great bodily harm by motor vehicle. Bearden Jr’s detention hearing is scheduled for April 10th.