New video shows arrest of young woman in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the harsh words an Albuquerque Police officer had for a young woman caught in a stolen car.

Maya Jaramillo was arrested back in January after police followed her and 17-year-old Donnie Brandon to Rio Rancho in a stolen car.

After a failed attempt to get away, police arrested a crying Jaramillo who says the underage driver was supposed to take her to the mall.

Court documents show her the last arrest wasn’t that long ago. She was arrested in August when deputies say she ran away from a stolen car she was in.