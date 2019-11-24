New video shows aftermath of suspected assault at local McDonald’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the aftermath of a suspected assault at a local McDonald’s.

Police said an Albuquerque man went on a crime spree before breaking into the restaurant last month. Anthony Hernandez is accused of chasing employees around with a hammer.

Now, News 13 is getting a first look at what followed the destruction.

“All you heard was a smash, and then there is this dude smashing the window,” a McDonald’s employee said to police in lapel video. “He started running around the lobby with his hammer.”

Police said Hernandez broke into the fast food restaurant near Carlisle and Menaul last month swinging a hammer. “All I see is this dude shove himself through the freaking window,” one employee said. “He will go out, break more windows and come back in.”

The criminal complaint said witnesses told police Hernandez was chasing employees with the hammer, but they were able to hide in the kitchen and behind the counter, uninjured. “He was running around the lobby like a crazy boy,” an employee said. “He kept looking like somebody was chasing him, but nobody was there.”

Hernandez also reportedly damaged at least two vehicles before APD ended his crime spree. Hernandez blamed it all on meth.

“I was strung out on meth,” Hernandez told police in the lapel video. “I flipped my f—— wig bro, because my b—- left me, so I took a bunch of meth and went berserk.”

Hernandez is facing three counts of aggravated assault and three for criminal damage to property. His trial is set for July.