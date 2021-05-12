New video shows ABQ Ride driver get into fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dramatic video shows an ABQ Ride bus driver getting into a fight with a passenger. It happened on April 28 around 8:15 a.m. near Central and Atrisco after two passengers tried to bring a leaf blower on board.

When the bus driver told them they couldn’t bring it with them, one of the passengers got into a heated exchange with the bus driver and kicked them off. But as the passenger was walking off the bus they continued to argue. At one point, the driver even dared the passenger to get back on the bus.

The passenger took him up on the offer and the two of them started punching each other eventually taking the fight to the street. After a couple of minutes, the two stopped fighting and the two passengers left the scene.

KRQE News 13 spoke with the transit director who was disappointed in the bus driver’s actions. “What the driver really should’ve done is he had an opportunity to shut the doors and continue on route. That’s ideally what he should’ve done,” said Danny Holcomb, the ABQ Transit Director.

Holcomb said the driver is doing okay but is on paid leave while the city decides his fate. As for if the passenger was arrested or charged, the Albuquerque Police Department said it’s looking into it.