New video series offers a behind-the-scenes look at CABQ Parks and Rec

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that the weather is getting nicer, the City of Albuquerque is getting its nearly 300 parks ready for the summer. The city released a video this week as part of its new “A Walk in the Park” series, showing just what it takes for the Parks and Recreation Department to get the parks spruced up.

Parks and Rec officials say they are in the middle of their spring start-up and, right now, crews are out fixing sprinklers, fertilizing, and mowing the 1,300 acres of grass at the city’s parks.

“And it does take a lot of work a lot of which is seen by the public. But a lot of work behind the scenes to take care of these facilities. And through this little light-hearted series we want the public to catch little glimpses of the hard work our employees put in on a daily basis to take care of our parks,” says Dave Simon, Parks and Recreation Director.

People say the city’s parks are typically well maintained and that they would be interested to see how crews make it happen. “I think it’s the responsibility of our leaders to make sure that, like what is the role of a leader to take care of their people. And I think the studies are abundant and we can see the physical evidence of the health that comes from people who do spend time in sacred space and in nature and it deserves all the attention our leaders can give it,” says Matthew Reese.

Parks and Rec manage nearly 300 parks, 12 swimming pools, and four golf courses. So they will be producing more videos in their “A Walk in the Park” series, featuring different areas and staff.

KRQE News 13 asked how much it costs to maintain the city’s park and rec facilities, they say their budget is more than $46 million a year.