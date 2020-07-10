New video, details reveal what led to an officer-involved shooting at Tanoan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are seeing the moments an Albuquerque man was shot by an officer in Tanoan. Last month, a caller told police his son, Max Mitnik, said he was afraid he was going to hurt his parents and wanted to be taken to the hospital. When police arrived they heard a call for help inside. Once inside, the woman tells the officer Max was jabbing at his neck with a knife, they open the door and Mitnik is seen walking towards an officer while holding the knife. The officers fired two shots hitting Mitnik.

Mitnik was taken to the hospital but is okay. Police are now looking into the officer’s use of force. “What we do know right now is that the subject was closing distance on the officer in close quarters with a knife raised to his hip the officer’s decisions are still being investigated,” said Lt. Scott Norris of the Albuquerque Police Department. Mitnik does not have a criminal history but does have a mental health disorder. Officers say Mitnik is not facing any charges as of right now. The investigation is still ongoing.