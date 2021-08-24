New veterans wall of honor debuted at Bear Canyon Senior Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque senior center has a new place to honor those who served our country. Tuesday morning, the city unveiled its new veterans’ wall of honor at the Bear Canyon Senior Center. A TV screen cycles through the names and photographs of more than 200 vets, along with their branches and years of service.

The commander of a local VFW post says the wall is a touching tribute. “It’s a chance to teach others of the times that we served, the branches of the military that we served in, the times, the camaraderie. That’s what it’s all about,” said Robert Deurloo.

The city is planning on having walls of honor at its other senior centers and residents can contact their local senior center to participate.