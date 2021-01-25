New upgrades coming to westside homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improvements are coming to the Westside Emergency Housing Center. The city says it’s investing more than $1 million to upgrade the heating and cooling system and parking lot. “When providing shelter for people, a safe environment always tops the list of priorities,” said Family and Community Services Director Carol Pierce in a news release. “These improvements will foster a healthier and more hospitable situation for our guests as they utilize the WEHC.”

Crews will also build a new trash enclosure and repair its ADA ramps and stairs. Work is expected to wrap up early this summer. According to the same news release, the upgrades include:

29 HVAC units and exhaust fans,

Milling and grading of the parking lot,

Construction of trash enclosure, and

ADA ramps and stair repairs.

In 2020, WEHC provided services and protection to 4,764 individuals on average each month and service need and usage are forecasted to increase in 2021 due to the pandemic according to the news release.

According to the news release, the westside housing center is open to men and women experiencing homelessness and provides meals and transportation services; the pick-up and drop-off locations and times are as follows: