ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction continues on the new tower at UNM Hospital, officials are revealing more about the services it will offer. It will include a much better intensive care unit to help deal with the 70,000 New Mexicans it serves every year.

Levels five and six of the towers will include 96 beds enabling more care for patients with neurological, cardiothoracic, trauma, and other medical conditions. Officials say this will help address the chronic shortage of space.

During COVID, it was revealed just how few beds New Mexico has compared to other states. Along with having more ICU beds, they will be bigger and more family-friendly with more room for visitors.