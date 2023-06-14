ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surviving cancer is a major feat and for some young people, returning to ‘normal life’ after cancer can present a whole new set of challenges. The University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center now has a new survivorship program to help address that need.

In February 2021, then 36-year-old Jade Shelly was diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer. “Going through the treatment was literally a day-by-day effort,” she said. Her journey didn’t stop there.

“The healing process starts after you’re done with treatment if you’re a survivor,” she said. Shelly said she still struggled with challenges after treatment like survivor’s guilt and PTSD. Shelly couldn’t find any support groups with survivors her age. She connected with Amy Gundelach with UNM’s Comprehensive Cancer Center who helped send Shelly along with three other survivors to Cancer Con to connect with other survivors.

“When we came back the group of us that went wanted to start something here because we all saw that deficit,” said Shelly. The cancer center created a new survivorship program for people ages 18-39 years old.

“They have such an energy they really want to get together and socialize and they want to just learn, you know, how they can go on living,” said Gundelach. Through fun, casual meet-ups, young survivors can share with each other and share how to navigate things like school, work, and dating, after cancer.

“Somebody might have a good idea for what they went through that might help somebody else and just being able to have that comradery,” said Shelly. “The person isn’t going back to the person they were, they’re going to be different and understanding that and understanding they might want to talk about it.”

“It’s so casual that it just happens naturally and in that, underlying it just really seems there’s healing in that,” said Gundelach. It was a type of healing Shelly didn’t initially know she needed.

“It’s something I believed….that once you’re done with treatment, everything’s ok. And it’s not. And I didn’t realize that until I went through it,” said Shelly. The group has a few upcoming meet ups and encourages other survivors to reach out.

“Know that there’s people out there that care and there are people who want to be there and be a support. And don’t be afraid to reach out and understand we’re all struggling and we’re all there for each other,” said Shelly.

People can learn more about the program online or find them on social media. In August, the cancer center is sending six more survivors to cancer con in Atlanta.