ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s new license plates are about to hit the roads.

Last year, students voted on the design for the plates, featuring the university’s new logo on a cherry background. Starting March 6, drivers can visit any MVD to buy one of the plates or you can order by mail now, by printing out the online collegiate plate form.

A portion of the annual $37 registration fee will go back to the university.