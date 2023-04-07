ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport might look different the next time you catch a flight. Right now, when you take the escalator up to the third floor of the airport, it’s empty, but this spot will soon be the new home of the TSA.

After TSA is moved, the current TSA spot will transform into a large food hall with eight new food and drink spots, all with a New Mexican twist.

“We really want to set this up as a more sustainable model for the future where we are emphasizing those local flavors and local brands and really staying on the cutting edge of what we see in the airport world developing around the country,” said Manny Manriquez, the Sunport’s Innovation and Commercial Development manager.

He said this will be the first project of this scale at the Sunport since the late 90s, and it’s going to be one for the books. They will be adding everything from art space, more electrical outlets, and homegrown retail shops.

“It’s new TSA. It’s the new concession offerings, and it’s the furnishings. We’re reupholstering the classic heritage furniture.”

In total, the city’s aviation department is issuing a request for proposal to fill up to 16 food and beverage spots within the entire Sunport. This is all part of the $87 million renovation project “Dream of Flight: Sunport Reimagined” to upgrade the terminal’s infrastructure, improve safety and security, and rebrand the airport.

The project will also upgrade Sunport’s plumbing, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure.

“We’re going to make some of the colors and designs pop even more with new furniture and carpeting.”

The entire project is expected to finish around December 2024, while TSA should be done by Balloon Fiesta this year.

For local businesses that want to be a part of the renovation, click here.