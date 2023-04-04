ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new transformer is standing guard at the intersection of Lomas and 4th in downtown Albuquerque. The Sunwest Silver Co. unveiled a new 14-foot statue of the “Bumblebee” Tuesday. The Autobot replaced the Iron Man that came down after a crash in February.

Like Iron Man and other transformer statues, Bumblebee was made with scrap metal and recycled car parts. There were already plans to replace the Iron Man statue in the works so losing it in that crash was a strange coincidence.