New traffic signals expected to alleviate traffic along Rio Bravo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With constant growth in the South Valley, traffic congestion along Rio Bravo has increased. Now, the county is working on a way to get the traffic flowing again, by installing new traffic signals.

With new strip malls popping up and more neighbors moving in, South Valley residents say Rio Bravo isn’t keeping up with the boom.

Frank Decaro has lived in the South Valley since 2007, and he says the timing on the traffic lights need to be adjusted to alleviate some congestion.

Now, Bernalillo County Engineers say they are working on designing new traffic signals that will use a camera to monitor traffic and allow it to move more freely. The cameras will be installed at each intersection between I-25 and Loris Drive.

The county recently finished installing four cameras along Alameda, and they say it has improved the flow of traffic drastically.

County officials say more than 30,000 people travel Rio Bravo daily, and once these cameras are installed it’ll make their commute less of a headache.

One of these cameras are already installed at the recently completed Rio Bravo and I-25 interchange, but it’s not operating yet. They say the design process should be completed by next June, and then they can start the installation.

The project will cost about $1.3 million. Most of that is from federal funds. The county says they eventually want to widen Rio Bravo between Broadway and Second Street.