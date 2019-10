ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new traffic signal will be popping up on Coors next week.

The new traffic signal is being installed following a traffic study. The Department of Transportation is adding it specifically for southbound drivers on Coors turning left onto St. Joseph Dr.

Unlike the average traffic signal, this one will have a flashing yellow arrow to keep traffic flowing when needed. In the mornings before school, the light will only flash the red or green arrow.