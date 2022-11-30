ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the old town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit.

Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many shop owners were left concerned. “The ones that have been down here for you know, ten years. It was an event we look forward to and it is so packed and it’s on T.V. it’s advertised,” Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird coffee house said.

Lameres owns multiple businesses throughout oldtown. She says Henry’s Tree, which was mad out of 150 separate Christmas trees, brought a huge crowd of tourists and locals to old town. The city of Albuquerque and Red Shovel Landscaping will be putting up a single 30-foot sequoia this holiday season. The tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. Friday.