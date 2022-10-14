ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new townhome development will soon be hitting the market in downtown Albuquerque. The Palladium townhomes at 2nd and Silver were built by Homewise, an organization that helps people become homeowners. It’s made up of 16 townhomes with 30% of those units classified as affordable housing. This is Homewise’s first new development in Albuquerque, they worked primarily on similar developments in Santa Fe before this.

Officials hope the development is a step in the right direction in helping revamp Albuquerque’s downtown area. “Helping people live downtown helps create a kind of vibrancy that will also help support small businesses and the sense of safety and community in the neighborhood,” said Johanna Gilligan, Senior Director of Community Development, Homewise.