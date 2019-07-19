New tool helps track dangerous road stretches, intersections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tool is helping the city and state identify the most dangerous areas for traffic accidents and pedestrians, and it could be a big step in reducing both kinds of those crashes.

“In a lot of the west side and a lot of suburbs there are more pedestrians dying,” said Willy Simon, the Transportation Planner at the Mid-Region Council of Governments.

Simon helped create the High Fatal Injury Network.

“The idea behind the H-FIN is we want to zero in on the most dangerous roadways in,” said Simon.

The H-FIN was created last summer, and ever since the team has been compiling five years worth of crash data to create a detailed map of the most dangerous stretches of road and intersections for both traffic accidents and pedestrians in Albuquerque.

“Some of the most dangerous places on the HFIN are around the International District,” said Simon.

Simon says stretches of Louisiana, San Mateo, and Coors also stand out.

“It’s very fast traffic, not good pedestrian facilities, few sidewalks,” said Simon.

Now, the city is using the H-FIN to work on Mayor Tim Keller’s “Vision Zero” initiative, hoping to cut the number of pedestrian deaths down to zero.

“It could be the program that could bring all types of crash deaths down in Albuquerque,” said Simon.

Simon says if the state or the city submit projects that address safety concerns in H-FIN areas, MRCOG is more likely to award them federal funding to make it happen.

“We hope we can invest in making those areas safer,” said Simon.

The city is a few months into their year-long planning session to decide what changes they want to make for the Vision Zero.

Coors and Ellison is considered one of the most dangerous intersections, where 15-year-old Manny Tapia was killed by a hit and run driver.

Though, police say that the driver was in a stolen truck trying to flee police.

Police have not given any other details, including where the teen was in the crosswalk when he was hit.