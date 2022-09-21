ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta kicks off on October 1st. Among all the traditions and fan favorites, there are also some new events for guests to enjoy.

Something new this year is the Six Sky Boxes for Hospitality. They will be located at the North end of the field. They are special outfitted shipping containers that will come with a top and bottom level and it’s a fun and unique way to see Ballon Fiesta. It can host up to 20 guests and it will include food, drinks, a bathroom as well as parking.

There are some tickets that guests can still take advantage of this year. Tickets that are recommended for people to look into are Park and Ride. Is one of the most efficient ways to get to Ballon Fiesta. There are special bus routes, and there will be tons of buses this year. There is also a Bike and ride, which is free. That is mostly for people who want to bike to Ballon Fiesta. Another good ticket is for Music Fiesta. That will be the second Saturday of Ballon Fiesta, October 8th. Music performances by Lainey Wilson and Cole Swindell, tickets starting at $15.