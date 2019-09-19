New tasting room will highlight local spirits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tasting room is dedicated to showcasing wines and spirits produced right here in New Mexico.

Crafted opened a few weeks ago at Hotel Chaco near Old Town, featuring products form wineries and distilleries across the state. While New Mexico is not famous for its wine, managers say this is a chance to check out the world-class products the state has to offer.

And it’s not just for connoisseurs. “We’ve got some drawings that help our guests identify what they’re experiencing with each of its flavors, with each sip, what they’re smelling, what they’re tasting, what the sensory experience is,” said Shawn Buckley of Heritage Hotels and Resorts.

Crafted will be open daily between 2 and 8 p.m.