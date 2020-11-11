New survey for APS families coming next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families at APS can expect to get another survey next week regarding remote learning. The district says another round of surveys will go out on November 16.

This time, not only parents but students, teachers, and principals will be given a survey. Parents and teachers will be asked similar questions from the past. Students will be asked things like who they feel about school, to rate assignments, if they have someone to help them with school work, and if they’re having problems with technology.

Principals will be asked things like how they’re preparing to move to hybrid learning. APS says the goal is still to move to hybrid in the spring, but it will depend on the COVID situation at the time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss