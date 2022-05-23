ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says a new study highlights why it’s important to revitalize downtown. The report from the Metro Redevelopment agency found the population of downtown Albuquerque has increased by 60% over the last 22 years.

It also found property value and retail sales are three times higher than the city average. The city has focused a lot of attention on trying to revamp the downtown area in recent years, and officials hope the report helps them make decisions down the line. The study can be viewed online.