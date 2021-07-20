Study: Should employers require their workers to get vaccinated?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — As more people start heading back to work in person. A recent study reveals many Americans believe employers should require their workers to get vaccinated and that they should be getting paid to get those shots..

While a lot of Americans think the vaccine should be mandatory to go back to work, not as many think it should be mandatory at their work.

We hit the streets of Albuquerque to ask people their thoughts on employers requiring the vaccine.

“I think they should because it’s going to protect people, other than myself, I’m vaccinated, I think others should be vaccinated too, to protect you know the community,” said Ronald Padilla.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey, half of adults in general believe employers should require their workers to get vaccinated. But at the same time less than a third of all adults who work for someone want their employer to require vaccinations. The poll also found four in ten adults say employers should give cash bonuses or incentives to their workers to get vaccinated.

“If you can’t get them to do the right thing without incentives, give them an incentive, give them $1,000, give them a free trip somewhere, give them a day off. We need to have people vaccinated. Whatever it takes within reason,” said Scott Schulz.

KRQE did speak with a couple of people here in Albuquerque who were against employers requiring vaccinations. But none of them wanted to go on camera.

The survey also found almost 60 percent of workers who do their jobs outside of their home feel safe from Covid on the job. With the majority of people feeling safe unvaccinated.