ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new speed cameras are now live on busy stretches of road in Albuquerque. The new cameras, one at Avenida Cesar Chavez and the other on 98th St. between Tower and Central went live in the last couple of weeks.

City officials say they looked at traffic data and chose the two locations due to excessive speeds and hope the cameras can improve safety in the two areas.