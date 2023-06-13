ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Durango, Colorado is a nature lover’s go-to for a weekend getaway and there are plenty of new attractions to visit this summer.

Not many people know that Durango has some of the best hot springs in Colorado. That’s because it wasn’t always that way. In the last three years, new owners have invested over $10 million to update the resort and improve the water quality. The resort now has 32 naturally-heated mineral-soaking pools. Nineteen are family-friendly pools, 13 are adult-only pools and there are 10 pools that are ADA-accessible. Durango Hot Springs also has a 25-meter outdoor pool, two cold plunges, a bucket drop, an on-site spa, new botanic gardens with over 250 different plant species, and live music on Tues / Thur nights.

Summer on the Mountain at Purgatory: