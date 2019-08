ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As teen killer Nehemiah Griego remains locked up following a judge's ruling that he will be tried as an adult, his family is now speaking out about that decision.

Griego's sisters put out a statement saying they're relieved by the news and hope the sentencing will bring a fair and just outcome. Griego was 15-years-old when he shot and killed his parent and three younger siblings in 2013.