New sculpture placed at Bernalillo County Courthouse honors Asian-American community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been seven years in the making, and now a new sculpture that honors the Asian-American community is finally complete and is sure to catch your attention.

There’s a big splash of color now behind the Bernalillo County Courthouse near 5th and Lomas Boulevard. But, the 17-foot-tall art sculpture called “View From Golden Mountain” is much more than a pretty sight. It’s to commemorate the Chinese-American civil rights case Territory of New Mexico vs. Yee Shun back in 1882. The case granted Chinese-Americans the right to have their own testimony accepted in court.

“It opened doors, previously many of ethnic minorities of our nation were shut out of the court system,” said Stewart Wong. “So this installation pretty much honors the case.”

Stewart Wong is one of the two artists who designed the sculpture. It has been in the works since 2013. A group called the Chinese American Citizens Alliance pushed the city, county, and the state to fund and build a piece of art that honors the Asian-American community’s struggles over the years.

“I’m hoping this installation will bring about awareness, awareness in the inequities and struggles that Asian Americans face,” said Wong.

Wong said the base of the sculpture is a plum which represents balance. While the three gords on the top symbolize the three branches of government. And the clouds on the side, are seen as a metaphor for hopes and dreams. Wong said all these concepts wrapped into one, result in something that should never be overlooked.

“We should not forget about our past and we should not forget about the struggles,” said Wong.

The dedication ceremony will be held Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. on the corner of 5th and Lomas.