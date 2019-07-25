New sculpture in East Mountains aims to inspire creativity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new public art piece aims to encourage creativity across Bernalillo County. “Living Landscape” by Karen Yank was inspired by the state’s dynamic desert landscape.

It now stands tall and proud at the Vista Grande Community Center in the East Mountains. A special dedication was held for the piece Thursday morning alongside an art show featuring work from kids in the county’s “Art in the Park” program.

The project is part of the county’s art in public spaces ordinance, which aims to promote public awareness about fine arts.