ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A spike in electric bike usage over the last few years has the City of Albuquerque looking to update the bike rules along its multi-use trails.

Albuquerque Parks and Rec Deputy Director, David Flores said since the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has seen an increase in the use of electric-powered bikes along city trails. However, the only problem Flores said is that there aren’t many rules to regulate their usage. “The issue of e-bikes has come up and has been around for a while and people aren’t quite sure what to make of it,” right now we don’t have anything that addresses it, that’s the problem,” Flores said.

While still in the drafting phases, Flores said the biggest concern with electric bikes is speed. But as the city works out what that speed limit will be, some Albuquerque cyclists say they hope the new regulations will consider the safety of pedestrians, joggers and other cyclists limiting that speed to around 20 miles per hour.

“I think it’s important that we regulate around speed because that is the biggest factor here. “I think it’s a great idea and it just makes it clear to everybody what we all need to do collectively to make sure everybody is safe here,” said Free To Roam eBiking, LLC Owner, Susan Gautsch.

In the coming months, the city expects to hold meetings for public input on the proposed regulations. The Parks and Rec Department said they hope to have the ordinance in place by the end of the year.