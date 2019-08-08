Live Now
New rule allows candidates to use campaign funding for childcare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents running for public office in Albuquerque can now use their campaign funds to pay for childcare needs during the race.

“Raising children and running for office are two things that both take a village. This rule change aims to eliminate a barrier that keeps too many qualified candidates on the sidelines—particularly women. Our City Clerk is leveling the playing field so childcare costs don’t limit parents from serving in our democracy,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

The change comes in accordance with recent federal election rulings. The government says it understands that running for office as a parent can be daunting, but shouldn’t be exclusionary.

