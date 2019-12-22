New road bill proposal to combine private, public money

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are pushing for a bill to fix the state’s crumbling roads.

Senator Michael Padilla is one of the sponsors of the Highway and Transportation Funding Bill. He says the state’s DOT just doesn’t have the money to fix all of the problem areas. Under this new bill, the state would reach out to a private company to help with the repair costs and then pay them back with public money.

Padilla didn’t mention specific roads, but he said ti would mostly apply to large projects like I-25 and Paseo and roads in southeast New Mexico. “So this is a great way to comingle public money, private money where the public entity owns it when it’s completely paid off, and these projects are so large and so expensive, we just don’t have the funds to make this happen. So this is a great way to bring those monies to New Mexico to get it done,” Padilla said.

Overall, lawmakers say the state would invest more than $30 million of public money into the road fund.