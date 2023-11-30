ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a years-long project, to revitalize east Nob Hill. The city has been taking more steps to bring more businesses and housing to the area. Now, a new apartment complex is expected to be the latest addition. “So our fastest track to getting to solving our housing crisis is taking these unused lots and underused old motels, reinvesting in them as a city public-private partnership,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis.

The latest lot, once home to the American Inn was one of the many motor lodges on Route 66. Now it is an empty lot on Central and Adams that attracts trash build-up, drug use, and other criminal activities. But that could change soon with a new housing development called “The Sixty Six”.

City council is due to vote on giving the developer a tax incentive to build on the empty lot. “We’re introducing a bill to help a developer bring another almost four dozen of those new housing units available for market, and using some of the money that the city council set aside a few years ago for another project just down the street for another 50-60 units,” said Davis.

The plan fits into the city’s vision for revitalizing Nob Hill. According to Councilor Davis, the neighborhood in recent years has had as high as 50% vacancy when it comes to retail and restaurants. But with an influx of businesses and housing coming to the area, that space is filling up. Projects like converting the De Anza motor lodge into an apartment complex, and transforming the old university lodge into the boutique hotel, Zazz.

“We’ve done in a novel already almost 300 new housing units in the last four or five years, up and down Central with city-subsidized housing, both for market and for workforce housing.”

Crystal Sims, who owns “Evolution Body Piercing” next to the lot, is excited that something is finally going to be built there. “We also are all for anything that reduces crime, we have seen a good deal of crime in this area over the years. And so anything that brings in more people, more lighting, more safety is something that we support and are excited about,” said Sims.

She said she hopes the development won’t cause a parking crunch, something Councilor Davis says, the plans take into account.

The complex will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with close to 100 units in total.