New residents arrive at BioPark Aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Aquarium recently welcomed some new residents.

A laughing gull named Bay-Gull came from the Texas State Aquarium in October where he was being rehabilitated. Bay-Gull is not fit to be released into the wild.

He joins the aquarium’s other gull, Sam. Aquarium officials say it’s fun to watch visitors react to the laughing gulls, which live up to their name. “They’re so focused on the fish, they don’t even know there are gulls there until they start making their laughing sounds, their calls, and they’re sort of taken aback, like ‘oh, I didn’t even know they were there’,” said Curator of Fishes Richard Lerner.

The aquarium also has two new stingrays. They arrived in November after getting too big for their exhibit at the Utah Aquarium.