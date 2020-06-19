New report uncovers time card fraud committed by city employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows a City of Albuquerque employee was getting paid for hours she never worked.

The inspector general started the investigation last November, following a complaint about an executive assistant at the environmental health department. That complaint alleged she was clocking in hours at work, when she wasn’t even in the building.

The IG’s office then used surveillance cameras in the parking lot to track when the employee’s car would arrive and leave work. On one occasion, she clocked eight hours of work but only actually worked three.

The report also found the executive director gave her assistant access to a private VPN so she could clock in when she wasn’t at work. The IG’s office has since placed both employees on the City’s “Do Not Hire” list. The City says it plans to forward the evidence to Albuquerque Police.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources