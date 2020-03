ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows Albuquerque is struggling to keep up with wage growth with the city falling more than 30 spots nationally.

The California-based think tank, The Milken Institute, released its report of the best performing cities in the nation. Out of 200 large cities, Albuquerque ranked 161st. Last year, the city ranked 125th.

Experts point to stagnant wages and slow high-tech industry growth over the past several years as a reason for the decline.