New report details what is needed for Gateway Center homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the University of New Mexico shot down the Mayor’s plans to build a new homeless shelter on their property, his administration has been trying to figure out a backup plan.

Now, a new report is shedding light on what could be on the horizon. The report breaks down everything the homeless coordinating council thinks is necessary to move forward with the Gateway Center, but one key question remains unanswered, where will it go?

“We’re still looking at the former Lovelace Hospital as well as location north of Downtown so we’re still exploring those two options,” said Lisa Huval, with the City’s Family and Community Services Department.

The report also says they’d like to see public bathrooms in the area the shelter is located, a possible young adult facility, and addressing ways to increase affordable housing, using the $14 million voters approved for the Gateway Center last November. They also suggest providing economic relief to businesses and residents.

The Family and Community Services Department says this is a step in the right direction. “It sets a really clear roadmap for the high impact strategies that will have an impact on homelessness within our community,” said Huval.

Along with the report, the City also wants community feedback. They’ve launched a new survey with eight questions, asking if people are satisfied with the report and the direction things are heading. They’re asking people to respond by the end of November.

KRQE News 13 asked if there is a timeline for the city to begin construction on the Gateway Center, they said right now, they’re still focused on finding an appropriate location for the shelter. They say they have not ruled out a multi-site plan.

