ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are firing back at Albuquerque’s own independent investigator over a new report tied to the transit department. The investigation covered questions surrounding unknown chemicals that were used to clean buses during the pandemic.

Last year, Albuquerque’s inspector general (IG) investigated the chemicals used to clean city buses during the pandemic. The 2022 report detailed a former transit manager, asking an employee to repeatedly get gallons of chemicals from a personal residence and those chemicals came without a safety data sheet.

Following the IG’s initial report, the investigation continued into a follow-up released Tuesday. The IG said, as of March, the now-expired chemical used for pandemic cleaning still hadn’t been removed from city property. Investigators asked for the chemicals to be taken away and tested.

What was supposed to be a bleach-like substance inside the barrels, had no bleach-like chemicals. It was indicated that the city’s pandemic cleaning mixture wasn’t what they thought it was. Instead, the IG report showed a list of other chemicals, including an excess of barium.

The IG, in part, is concerned about the use of what it calls an “unverified chemical.” The Inspector General’s Office declined an interview about the report, saying it speaks for itself.

The city’s transit department is responding to the report with a full statement. See it below.