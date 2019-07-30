New regulations limit retired teachers who substitute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New regulations are limiting the time a retired teacher can spend substituting. According to the Albuquerque Journal, recent rule changes within the Educational Retirement Board altered eligibility requirements for retirees who go back to work in education while collecting a pension.

Officials say now retirees who collect their pensions can’t work more than one-quarter of what’s considered full-time hours unless they are part of the “Return to Work” program.

The program allows retirees to work as many hours as they want. However, they have to take a year off from education before they can enroll in the program.