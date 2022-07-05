ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s public access channel is launching a new public education channel for residents. Katharsis Media has been tapped to run the new education access channel, channel 96.

The channel will feature 120 hours of content each week, and officials say they’re looking for Albuquerque residents to get involved. “There is an incredible amount of opportunity for our local community to come together to partner with educational institutions and to create something incredible,” said Katharsis Executive Director Candice Neu.

They plan to partner with local schools to give kids an opportunity to see the studio and also get help producing their own news programs and film festivals. They also hope to launch a career pathways program in the future.