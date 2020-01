ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new museum exhibit has been brought to life, in part, thanks to the help of a UNM student.

Lacey Chrisco, who is an Assistant Curator of Art at the Albuquerque Museum, helped museum staff set up the new exhibition called Dreams Unreal. In it, there are 150 psychedelic concert posters, mostly from the 1960s. The posters in the exhibition that opened Saturday were donated by a Truth or Consequences physician.