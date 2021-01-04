New proposal to city council aims to help underserved neighborhoods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Councilor Klarissa Peña is introducing a proposal she says is meant to help historically underserved neighborhoods get funding for much-needed projects. The proposal argues historical social and racial inequalities have led to some neighborhoods getting a bigger share of the pie, for projects like roads and parks.

The proposal calls on city leaders to factor in those inequalities, when deciding where that money should go. “..And we say, ‘maybe a project needs to be done in this area,’ and it’s an area that has lots of these ammenities. Then we look at areas like the southwest area and we say, ‘wow, you know they’ve really been trying for a long time to get street-lighting and they haven’t been able to,'” Peña said.

Councilor Klarissa Peña is introducing the resolution Monday along with Councilor Lan Sena.

